Edward Jenner as The Unknown Savior

I was little more than a child and there was a day of the week, I can’t remember which one, when the Musée du Louvre was entered for free.

Too many decades have passed to remind me for what precise reason, invariably, on that day I showed up at the gate, the pyramids of Ieoh Ming Pei arrived later, and I spent those summer days looking at paintings, sarcophagi, statues and so on.

There is one thing that I remember well: even if I was now looking at the Nike of Samothrace, I could not help but be surprised every time I entered the room that housed Monnalisa.

It was still the times of smooth, carbonated or… the Mona Lisa therefore amazed me, but not too much, if not for a particular. The painter its author was such a Léonard de Vinci.

For heaven’s sake, Napoléon for us is Napoleon, Paris is Paris, but it is from fascist autarky that names are names, Renoir also here is Renoir, Monet is Monet and so on.

Viale Jenner, viale Edoardo Jenner, is a long avenue in Milan, Italy. It starts from Piazza Carlo Maciachini, the architect of the monumental cemetery of the Lombard capital, and ends in Piazza Nigra, Lorenzo Annibale Costantino Nigra, secretary of D’Azeglio and then Cavour.

Edoardo Jenner, however, has nothing Italian. His real name is in fact Edward was born and died in Berkeley, in the United Kingdom, at the turn of the 800.

If streets, squares or semi-peripherical avenues around the world are named after him, it is because vaccines are due to this gentleman here.

He had noticed that the milkers who knocked the smallpox of cows did not take that of humans, deadly in 30% of cases.

Our Jenner then inoculated in an 8-year-old child some material taken from a pustule of a cow and the boy did not get sick, he became immune.

The word vaccine in its origin collects all this history. Vaccine derives in fact from the Latin ‘vaccinus’, which in fact means ‘derived from the cow’.

In 1980, smallpox was declared eradicated by the World Health Organization.

In 2023 we hope that covid19 will be just a very bad story of death and illness firmly behind us, but it will be 200 years right from the death of Edward Jenner, it could be an opportunity to dedicate some street, park, extra square and maybe the opportunity to correct that autarchic Edoardo, who has so much the flavor of a surreal Léonard de Vinci.