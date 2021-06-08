Elegance and beauty, Daniella Chávez wears a black outfit

f today we add beauty and elegance, we will have as a result the beautiful Chilean model Daniella Chávez who was in charge of placing a few photographs as a publication on her official Instagram in which she appears with a black outfit that made her look more how spectacular.

The entertainment piece has achieved more than 80,000 likes in a little less than a day and the comment box has been filled with compliments and positive messages from its loyal audience who are happier to see it from this way.

And is that the young woman posed at different angles from the front back to the side and even made a close-up of her charms some photos that will happen to make some of the favorites of her audience, because in truth that black dress looks too good combining it also with a jacket of the same color and sunglasses.

Immediately, her Instagram was filled with excited fans who realized that these photographs are very special for her and for them because she never wears gloves, something that defined her look quite a bit now that the “Cruella” style is in fashion.

Best of all, the Chilean influencer came out to release this outfit with her friends and toast to life once again celebrating that she is healthy and full of success in her career.

But that does not end and the young woman also shared a couple of stories to expand a bit what we could see about her new outfit, some videos where she appears with her friends walking as the beautiful woman and head of her own life that she is. .

She was visiting elegant places always with the best views of Miami, Florida, the city in which he always dreamed of living, and that now you are fulfilling his dream and enjoying it to the fullest.

Finally, it is also important to mention that she posted some stories while she was bathing in her pool, some images that really made an impact and that were shared among fans, although they are just a few hours away from disappearing from his profile, so we invite you to go and give him a look before, in D1Softball News we will take care of keeping them and sharing them with you later.