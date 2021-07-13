Elite Dangerous: Odyssey PCs Freeze Console Versions Due to Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Issues

We have already talked about the scandalous release of the Odyssey expansion for Elite Dangerous when almost all buyers began to complain about the novelty. The head of development then even apologized.

After several months and major updates, the developers decided to abandon the imminent release of the DLC on consoles. According to Frontier Developments, releasing an add-on on new platforms while it has a lot of problems on the PC is simply wrong.

The studio reconsidered its plans and actually stopped work on Elite Dangerous: Odyssey for consoles, focusing its efforts on the PC version of the game – and until it is brought back to normal, there are no plans to talk about options for the PlayStation and Xbox.

This, in turn, means that even in the fall, Elite Dangerous: Odyssey will not be released on consoles. The timing and plans for the release of the expansion on consoles will be presented later.