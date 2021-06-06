Emma Stone: Disney Confirms Sequel to Cruella Fascinating!

After the success in theaters and on the platform of ‘ Cruella ‘, the great Disney company has confirmed the sequel, something that is undoubtedly news, because millions of people have been more than delighted with such an incredible film.

Two weeks after the premiere of “Cruella”, Disney has seen its huge profits from the success of the film starring Emma Stone, it is for that reason that it is already thinking of continuing with the saga of this famous villain.

And it is that not only the performance of Emma Stone drew attention, because the costumes, the plot, history and other situations have placed “Cruella” at the top of the most viewed premieres.

Because of this, everything seems to indicate that there will be the second part of “Cruella” and it would have the same director, scriptwriters and part of the original cast of the first film.

That’s right, Disney is already working on the sequel to “Cruella”, since the reviews have been positive and Emma Stone has given the character a huge presence in the public’s taste.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney is already working on the sequel to “Cruella” and the announcement comes from a studio spokesperson and director Craig Gillipsie and screenwriter Tony McNamara are expected to spearhead the project once.

We are very pleased with the box office success of ‘Cruella’, along with its strong performance in Disney Plus Premier Access to date… The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, ”said the Disney spokesperson.

It should be noted that so far, “Cruella” has raised more than $ 48.5 million worldwide and the production company estimates that the performance on its streaming platform has also been quite good.

Cruella is a 2021 American crime comedy film based on the character Cruella de Vil from the 1956 novel The Hundred and a Dalmatians by Dodie Smith and its corresponding 1961 animated film adaptation produced by Disney.

The film is directed by Craig Gillespie from a script by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel and Steve Zissis.

It is worth mentioning that this is the third live-action adaptation of the 101 Dalmatians franchise and serves as a prequel.

Emma Stone stars as the title character, with Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong in supporting roles.

Set in London during the punk-rock movement of the 1970s, the film revolves around Estella Miller, an aspiring fashion designer, as she explores her path to becoming a notorious emerging fashion designer known as Cruella de Vile.

Walt Disney Pictures announced the development of the film in 2013, with Andrew Gunn as producer.

Stone was hired in 2016 and is also an executive producer on the film alongside Glenn Close, who played Cruella in the previous live-action adaptations 101 Dalmatians (1996) and 102 Dalmatians (2000).

Cruella premiered in Los Angeles on May 18, 2021, the first major red carpet event since the health contingency began, and it premiered in the United States in theaters and simultaneously on Disney + with Premier Access on May 28. .

The film received critical acclaim for Gillespie’s direction, performances (especially by Stone, Thompson, and Hauser), costume design, and soundtrack, but criticism for its script.