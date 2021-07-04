Games

End of Dragons Expansion for Guild Wars 2 Postponed to Early 2022

Developers from the ArenaNet studio have pushed the release of the End of Dragons extension for MMORPG Guild Wars 2. Now it will not be released at the end of 2021 but at the beginning of 2022. The authors note that the plans were influenced by the pandemic.
At the same time, on July 27, the developers will hold a live broadcast dedicated to End of Dragons. A new trailer awaits players, as well as details on the innovations, plot, characters, event design, and much more.
Recall that the third expansion for Guild Wars 2 was announced back in August 2020. In October of the same year, ArenaNet has postponed indefinitely the release of MMORPG in Steam, to concentrate efforts on the development of End of Dragons.
In addition to End of Dragons, the authors are also working on performance optimization. To increase FPS, DirectX 11 support is added to the engine, which will also pave the way for potential graphics updates. DirectX 11 support is planned to be added to the beta later this year.

