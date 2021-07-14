Games

Endzone – a World Apart to Release Large-Scale Prosperity Update

In March, Assemble Entertainment and studio Gentlymad released the post-apocalyptic city-building simulator Endzone – A World Apart from Early Access. And now we have announced the first addition to it: Prosperity.

The supplement is dedicated to the later stages of the game: if the first settlers fought for survival, then their descendants can already enjoy relative prosperity. People began to look to the future not with fear, but with hope and optimism, and a century of new inventions and great expectations began.

The game is entering a new era, and we will have new resources at our disposal: soap and coffee will make life better, and sand, concrete, and the cement will allow us to create better structures. The needs of residents are becoming more and more complex, and new technologies and buildings will help to satisfy them: concrete plants, aquafarms, and others.

You will be able to complete three new scenarios related to hopes, dreams, and a bright future for the settlers in the fall. The add-on can already be added to the wishlist. By the way, more than 250 thousand copies of the game have already been sold on Steam and GOG .

