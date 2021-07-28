entered the annual List of Forbes (with 62 other women)- Corriere.it

Kim Kardashian officially billionaire, titled Forbes: the American star famous for being famous has debuted today on the World’s Billionaire List published every year by the financial magazine, which this year counts 328 women, 36% more than last year. The first time she was mentioned in our pages, in 2011, was for a simple count of her Twitter followers: 6.6 million, just below Barack Obama and just above Ashton Kutcher, writes Madeline Berg, who for Forbes deals with the intersection between Hollywood and money, a crossroads of which Kim Kardashian West became the queen, thanks also to the 70 million Twitter followers and 213 million Instagram on which it can count today. Five years later – continues Berg – she earned the cover thanks to a smartphone game that had earned her 51 million in 2016: now she joins the list of billionaires for the first time.

According to the calculations of the magazine, Kim Kardashian West’s assets reached one billion net, up from $780 million in October. Kim Kardashian combines her status as a global influencer with one extraordinary entrepreneurial instinct that over the years has led her to diversify the business. From the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians — of which the twentieth and final season is going to air — dozens of contracts and licensing agreements have arrived that bring it at least 10 million a year, but they are were two business projects to catapult her into the list of billionaires: Kkw Beauty, a line of cosmetics launched in 2017, and Skims, with which it has been producing since 2019 shapewar, modeling garments. the first time I leave the licensing agreements and become an owner, he said in 2017, at the time of the launch of Kkw Beaty. Part with 300 thousand makeup kits that — capitalizing on the huge social following — they were sold out in two hours: already the following year it invoiced 100 million.





Last year he sold 20 percent of Kkw to the giant Coty for 200 million dollars, an agreement that brought the valuation of his line to a billion dollars but which, again according to the financial magazine, was a bit inflated: Coty known for overpaying, but for Forbes the 72 percent of Kim Kardashian’s shares were still worth $500 million. As for Skims, for now the accounts are not public, but the pandemic has pushed sales and sources close to the company speak of a valuation of more than 500 million dollars: for this reason Forbes he estimated that the shares in Kardashian’s hands are worth at least 225 million dollars. His companies and the agreements related to the reality show (of which a spinoff for the Hulu platform is already scheduled) are then added the Disney, Amazon, Netlix and Adidas shares that the now ex-husband Kanye West regal at Christmas of 2017.

