Euro 2020, Mattarella confers honors to the Azzurri winners: the coach Mancini and the head of the FIGC Gravina appointed Great officers

The celebrations for the Italian victory of the 2020 European Football Championships do not stop. After receiving the team at the Quirinale, the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella conferred on its own initiative Honors to Italian national team to emphasize the importance of the victory and the meaning it had for the whole country. With a motu proprio, as a sign of recognition of sporting values and the national spirit, Mattarella rewarded the players and staff with the decorations of theOrder of Merit of the Republic.

Specifically, the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina and the coach of the National Team Robert Mancini received the title of Great Officers, the team manager Gabriele Oriali and the Head of Delegation Gianluca Vialli commanders, the captain of the team, have been appointed, George Chielliniofficial. All players, including reserves, have also received the knighthood.

