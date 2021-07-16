News

Euro 2020, Meghan Markle takes revenge on William and Kate. The (sensational) gesture of her best friend at Wembley, in front of the Dukes – Libero Quotidiano

Another signed slap in the day Meghan Markle to the Royal Family? To see the video of the entrance of William and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon it seems so. It happened last Saturday during the clash between Ashleigh Barty (then winner) and Karolina Pliskova. Here, in the box, the prince and consort were applauded by everyone, as a sign of respect. With the exception of Priyanka Chopra the Indian actress and model and friend of Meghan. The winner of Miss World in 2000 completely ignored the couple.

They will never talk to William again. Harry and Meghan, the ultimate decision: all for a fistful of pounds

Harry’s wife’s close friend (she was the first to see the little Archie) while everyone applauded, she adjusted her scarf and avoided eye contact with the Duchess and the Duke of Cambridge, just two rows of seats below her. Same behaviour held later, when the Bollywood star again seemed to look away from the royals when she crossed paths with them on the balcony of Wimbledon’s stunning Centre Court.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, secret plan against Queen Elizabeth: the royal expert speaks

On the other hand, between Meghan and Kate there is no good blood flowing. Harry himself had admitted this in the interview-scandal to Oprah Winfrey when he accused his sister-in-law of having made his wife cry during the wedding dress rehearsal. However, relations would have settled in recent months, with the birth of Meghan’s second child. For the occasion Kate decided to write to Meghan in the hope that even the relations between the two brothers can return to normal.

Cashed in money for it. Harry and Meghan, the revelation of the NGO is chilling: how far they have gone


