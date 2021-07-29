Everyone talking about vaccines, but who was Edward Jenner?

When and how the first vaccines were born in Europe and the rest of the world. From Jenner to Pasteur, the big names in medicine and science who have found a way to eradicate terrible diseases.

The pandemic of Covid-19 it has been with us for almost a year now and in recent weeks the most important news is the arrival and use of first vaccines.

In recent months we have learned many things about what viruses are, how they spread, how they infect us human beings, how they evolve and also how they fight. Now it’s time for vaccines.

There are several vaccines now, pfizer/biontech to astrazeneca, from Moderna to the Chinese BBIBP-CorV, from the Russian Sputnik to the Italian Reither (in the experimentation phase). But where do vaccines come from?

Vaccines, a story that comes from afar

Today we have almost forgotten how important vaccines for smallpox or polio have been for our existence, individually and as a species, but it is worth knowing the long history of vaccinology, of which the British doctor is considered the father and founder Jenner, Edward.

In 1796, Doctor Jenner injected the vaccine virus (bovine smallpox) into the arm of a 13-year-old boy, with the intent of intentionally exposing him to the disease to trigger an immune response in the body.

Several centuries earlier, however, according to the Immunization Advisory Centre in Auckland, already the Chinese Buddhist monks they drank small doses of snake venom to gain immunity to the bite of the animal.

In the year 1000 AD, however, always in China, inoculation or variolation were still practiced, practices that then knew just as successful among European doctors some time later.

The first laboratory vaccine

And these are the most traditional remedies, but it is only in 1879 that we arrived at the first vaccine developed in the laboratory, with Dr. Louis Pasteur: the vaccine for cholera in chickens.

The process was the same, although it arose (as often happens) from a mistake, in this case an oversight: the chickens were exposed to the cholera bacterium, but the scientist’s assistant forgot to perform a second injection before going on vacation.

Which he did immediately on his return, but without the animals showing the emergence of symptoms of the disease.

Even in this case, that first exposure had made them immune to the action of the bacterium. Equally, Pasteur achieved great success with the cure for rabies, both in animals and in humans.

Modern history of vaccines

You have to arrive in the 30s of the last century to find the first vaccines against tetanus, whooped cough, anthrax, plague, typhoid, tuberculosis, measles, rubella and others, while 60 years later those for chickenpox and epithet A and B, the rota virus and the HIB (Haemophilus influenzae type b) will arrive.

Finally, at market level, the Serum Institute of India is today the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, by number of doses produced and sold (over 1.5 billion doses), used in about 170 countries in their national immunization programs.