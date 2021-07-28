News

Everything we know about “Cinderella”, the first starring film by Camila Cabello

Posted on
14 May 2021




















After the release of “Romance”, his second studio album, Camila Cabello he faced a new magical adventure: cinema! The singer will make her debut as an actress playing a dream role, that is, Cinderella, in a new musical films inspired by the classic fairy tale.

Don’t expect an exact remake of the fairy tale, Camila’s version will be completely different and will also include a stellar cast full of Broadway and music superstars. So what do you need to prepare to see? Here’s everything you need to know about Cinderella by Camila Cabello.

Camila Cabello at MTV VMA 2019 – Getty Images

Who is part of the cast of Cinderella?

Together with Camila in the title role, Idina Menzel will play his evil stepmother and Billy Porter it is the Fab G, its gender-neutral relative Fairy. Nicholas Galitzine he interprets his love interest, Prince Robert. Other cast members include John Mulaney James Corden and Missy Elliot!

Who came up with the idea of Cinderella?

The idea of a new film version in a modern key of Cinderella has come to the TV host of Karpool Karaoke and The Late Late Show, James Corden, who is also the producer of the film. Kay Cannon, screenwriter of the saga Pitch Perfect and director of Hands off our daughters, directed the film from his own script.



Are there any photos of the film?

Yes, they were just released from the production company and Camila is a real princess.

SEE PHOTOS ON INSTAGRAM

Release date?

The film will arrive in September. At the moment there is no official release date.



ph. Getty











