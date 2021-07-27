Face filler on the rise: do we all want to look like Kylie Jenner?

Last month, the Canadian singer The Weeknd, posted a selfie on Instagram in which he seems to have undergone numerous rounds of face filler dermal. It has pronounced lips, youthful skin, soaring eyebrows, more defined cheekbones and jaw. Here’s what was underneath those bandages: an Instagram Face. But, of course not, the rapper did not pass under the needles. Instead, he wears prosthetics for his new music video. Save Your Tears. Something he had already allused to during his performance for the Halftime Show of super Bowl LV, when he was joined on stage by an army of blindfolded lookalikes.

A troop similar to that which the make-up artist Grognar used for the parade of Balenciaga PE20, in which the models had to look like they were barely fillered, with swollen and deformed lips and accentuated cheekbones. Despite the different circumstances, both examples are a testament to our global obsession with “touch-ups.”

According to the global survey of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, 13.6 million non-surgical treatments were carried out worldwide in 2019 – 4.3 million of which involved hyaluronic acid fillers, an increase of 15.7 percent compared to the previous year, and an increase of 50.6 percent compared to 2015. It’s a lot of filler.

Balenciaga SS20 Victor VIRGILE ©

Compared to cosmetic surgery, fillers are non-invasive, they are Reversible, relatively low cost (although you have to calculate the maintenance), have minimum recovery time and most importantly, they are supported by Kylie Jenner. They are even called “lunch break treatments” – a kind of hit and run during the lunch break, like having a coffee. The result is that they have normalized as part of our beauty routine.

“The culture of ‘touch-ups’ has been a topic for some time,” he says. Jenni Middleton beauty director at WGSN. “It stems from a desire to look beautiful on social media, in these lives that we spend on the screens. People have become accustomed to the perfection offered by filters and expect real life to offer them solutions to reproduce it.” Moreover, having spent last year in lockdown mirroring us on Zoom like new daffodils, it will only increase. So where do we stand in this normalization?

Dermal and double standard fillers

From a cultural point of view, there is a tendency to see face fillers and other non-cosmetic procedures as motivated purely by vanity but, in fact, they can participate in a person’s self-perception. It’s something that Reece Tomlinson, CEO of the cosmetic treatment company, Uvence, observes in many customers. “If we all try to look better, I would say that the self-confidence it’s the only big reason people get dermal fillers injected. Many seek help with medical problems that can impact the appearance, such as visible scars or asymmetries of the face. For patients transgender, may be about changing female or male traits to help them feel integrated into society.”

The Artist Hatti Rees, 25 years old, started filler injections into the lips when she was 21, as an aid to managing gender dysphoria. “As a non-binary person, creating a trans-human, genderless look alleviated dysphoria,” he explains to Vogue. For Rees, the filler does not serve to have a better appearance – it is a matter of consistency with its authentic being. In addition, it rejects the idea that altering one’s appearance is the effect of low self-esteem. “It takes self-confidence to change one’s body. It takes courage and strength to be who you want to be.”

“Since I regularly undergo filler injections into my lips and cheeks, I’ve started to feel comfortable in my skin,” says Clem – yet, the stigma about who undergoes fillers exists, to the point that Clem has asked that his data not appear in this article. “People can be very judgmental,” he says. “My friends often try to guess what tweaks the stars and people we know have made, and we pose asento is derogatory.”

Psychotherapist Rebecca Sparkes imputes this stigma to society’s double standards – in which women are expected to look a certain way but are then blamed for the way they work to look. “It’s like they don’t compete on an equal footing,” sparkes says. “As long as the

how Judge and we condemn women who ‘work’ to their look (or not) does not change, this stigma will continue to be there.”

The term ‘work’ is slippery. Why get injected with the filler is classified as a job we undergo and as something potentially dishonest, while covering yourself with make-up or following a skincare routine in 10 steps are socially acceptable things, even though we know that they require a lot of work?

With the normalization of fillers, people like Clem and Rees have no reason to feel embarrassed, but rather to feel self-determined in their decision to do what they want with their appearance, in search of a sense of self. It also opens a dialogue about why people choose to undergo filler injections in the first instance and could even reduce the need to do so.

Spreading awareness could save lives

As the Los Angeles Surgeon Dr suggests Paul Nassif, the road to minimize the bad practices is long. “Historically, beauty treatments have been demonized and, in some cases, rightly so, in relation to an unregulated industry, inexperienced practitioners or products without

license,” he says. “The public was, and still is, exposed to risks.”

The more we talk about the fillers, the more aware we are of the dangers associated with them, which can range from skin nodules to depigmentation, up to allergic reactions or even blindness. “An open dialogue can only improve effectiveness, security and satisfaction of the patient,” says Tomlinson.

But, of course, it’s more complicated than that. Along with the normalization of the filler comes a growing demand, especially among people young and impressionable. The more accessible it is, the higher it becomes, in the most sensitive people, the risk of perceptions of dysphoria, dissatisfaction and even addiction. “People who try things like facial fillers to feel better, to reinforce a low self-esteem, are more prone to potential psychological problems,” sparkes says.

“Although to some extent we can all fall for it, for some it leads to ‘wanting more and more’.” However, again, this is where a dialogue could open. Greater awareness goes hand in hand with a greater understanding of potentials psychological risks. “If you turn to reputable doctors, they’ll stop you if you go too far,” says the London-based team Dr Dray Clinic. “Yes, it is possible to want more and more, but it is part of the doctor’s job to calm the patient down and explain what to do and what not to do.” A reputable doctor will refuse even the youngest clients.

Supporting ideals of beauty

Perhaps, then, the real problem with the normalization of fillers lies in the fact that it creates a new, narrow idea of ideal beauty to aspire to – or maybe it simply offers a new way of reaching the existing ones. “Social media and reality TV shows are full of people with cosmetically altered faces and bodies, presented as ordinary people,” Sparkes warns. “The insidious thing is that many people start to feel lacking because their appearance does not match what they see, what comes to them ‘sold’ as ideal.”

Why do people undergo fillers? To minimize the signs of aging, for ‘correct’ perceived imperfections, to increase self-esteem and to feel more comfortable in one’s own skin in a society that wants one to appear in a certain way – that this happens

adhering to ideals as in the case of Clem, or subverting them as in the case of Rees.

Whether we normalize the fillers or not, until we stop attaching value to things like the youth and to idealized images of beauty, people will always want to change their appearance. And humiliating people for the ways they do it, won’t help.