Fallout 4 and Prey for Steam Went up in Russia

Shortly after the end of the summer sale on Russian Steam, prices for some games from Bethesda Softworks have changed. If Fallout 4 and Prey have risen in price, then Wolfenstein: Youngblood and RAGE 2 have fallen in price.

  • Fallout 4 – 899 rubles instead of 859 rubles
  • Prey – 1299 rubles instead of 999 rubles
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood – 899 rubles instead of 999 rubles
  • RAGE 2 – 1699 rubles instead of 1999 rubles

At the same time, in the US, the price of Prey remained the same, Fallout 4 and Wolfenstein: Youngblood fell by $ 10, and the cost of RAGE 2 decreased by $ 20.

Earlier, we said that the rise in prices for Bethesda Softworks games on Russian Steam affected Dishonored 2 and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.

