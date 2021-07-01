Far Cry 5 Free PC Game Download Full Version

The fifth complete installment in the best-selling FPP shooting series. As with the previous hits (except the first one), Ubisoft Montreal, the in-house team of French publisher Ubisoft, is responsible for its production. Unlike its predecessors, the game does not take us on a trip to exotic places, but to the United States, to Montana, one of the least populated corners of this country, located on the border with Canada. Free Far Cry 5 download game for PC.

Far Cry 5 Plot

Far Cry 5 takes place in the fictional Hope County in the US state of Montana. The player takes on the role of a cop or policewoman, and her task is to develop and destroy a fanatical religious cult, known as the Project at the Gates of Eden. The group is led by Joseph Seed, who deals ruthlessly with those he considers to be sinners. Once again, in the series’ story, we are dealing with a cruel but charismatic villain. The protagonist (or protagonist) is not alone: ​​over the course of the adventure, he is joined by allies such as Grace Armstrong’s sniper rifle, Nick Rye (the avid pilot who fears for his family), Adelaide Drubman (cannon-armed pilot helicopter), known from previous deliveries. Hurk Drubman Jr. or domesticated animals: a cougar, a dog, and a huge bear.

Far Cry 5 Mechanics

Similar to previous parts of the series, on the PC, PS4, and XONE Far Cry 5 released on the platform, the action is presented from a first-person perspective (FPP). We started the game by creating a hero: for the first time in the history of the brand, we decided on his gender and appearance. Over time, our apprentice (or apprentice) gains experience by developing a number of special skills and attributes.

Once again, we have at our disposal a vast open world (the largest in the history of the cycle), consisting of extensive pastures, river valleys, and mountains. Due to their size, vehicles play an important role: in addition to automobiles (including American muscle cars and trucks), we have quads, tractors, and even boats and airplanes at our disposal. We face Seed fans both in the sky and on the ground – we have an extensive arsenal of firearms and modifiable melee weapons at our fingertips. The latter includes, among others, truncheons, knives, and even forks or shovels. It is worth mentioning that we can participate in open fire exchanges or bet on silent escape and silent elimination of enemies.

In addition to the main missions, Far Cry 5 includes a series of side missions and various optional activities. This time, crafting plays a much smaller role, it is more important to perform various challenges during the game. We also have the support of our allies recruited from the population living in the county: we earn their loyalty in exchange for the implementation of their tasks.

Title: Far Cry 5

Genre: Action / FPS

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Far Cry 5 minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 (64 bit)

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2 GHz.

RAM: 8 GB of RAM.

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / AMD R9 290X 4GB or better.

Resolution: 1080p.

Far Cry 5 Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor : Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or equivalent

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD R9 290X (4GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

Resolution: 1080p / Video quality: low

