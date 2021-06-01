Far Cry 6: A Vaas Easter Egg Is Hidden in the Gameplay Video

After Ubisoft announced its upcoming open-world shooter Far Cry 6 last year, the company released its first gameplay material a few days ago . If you look at it carefully, you can also discover a small Vaas Easter egg in it.

Far Cry 6: Gameplay Video Includes Little Vaas Character

Reddit user u / fjsocjwkxj, who posted a suitable screenshot on the platform, became aware of this little allusion. The picture shows the main character of the upcoming game, Dani Rojas, driving a car. On the dash in front of him is a little bobblehead version of the psychopathic villain.

Vaas was one of the main villains in the first-person shooter “Far Cry 3” and quickly won numerous fan hearts. To this day, the charismatic figure is one of the most popular characters in the series. Many fans even thought that the boy on the “Far Cry 6” cover was actually a younger version of Vaas, which would make the game a prequel, but Ubisoft has denied this theory several times in the past.

Accordingly, Vaas is unlikely to get an appearance in the upcoming open-world shooter “Far Cry 6”, apart from the little bobblehead Easter egg. However, if you’re dying to learn more about the character’s past, we recommend checking out the MANGA Plus page instead .

On the platform, which belongs to the Japanese Shueisha publishing house (“Dragon Ball”, “One Piece”), several short manga stories about popular Ubisoft games were published in mid-April. One of them is titled “Happy Vaas Day” and tells the story of how the character has become the person we meet in the game as the prelude to “Far Cry 3”.

“Far Cry 6” will be available in stores on October 7, 2021, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. By the way, if you buy the game for one of the last-gen consoles, you can upgrade to the new-gen version for free.