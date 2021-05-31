Fashion Haircuts Summer 2021: The ‘One Length Cut’ by Angelina Jolie

One of the cuts hair particularly popular in this period is among the simplest ones, but certainly more impressive, we are talking about one length cut. This type of cut consists of a slightly hinted scaling on the front, while the rear part remains somewhat symmetrical. Let’s find out in detail who this haircut is good for and how to best enhance this hairstyle.

Angelina Jolie’s haircut

Summer 2021 will be characterized by many bizarre and extreme haircuts, even the colors will be quite bold. However, for more sober women there is still a great alternative. They, in fact, will be able to opt for the cut sported by Angelina Jolie. It is characterized by a certain symmetry in the rear part. In front, however, the tufts are slightly shorter and lateral. If the fold is made smooth, the parity of the cut will obviously be highlighted.

In the photo below, the actress preferred to move the hair to the sides, in order to give more volume in the upper part of the skin. Furthermore, the color is enlivened by some lighter shades, which give in an instant the “sun-kissed” effect, which will be very fashionable in this period. The protagonist exudes sensuality and elegance.