‘Fashion houses didn’t want me as a model because I was too famous’

The supermodel who became a celebrity thanks to the reality show “Keeping up with the Kardashians” (focused on the life of her extended family) revealed how difficult it was to debut on the catwalks precisely because of her fame. In fact, this would have initially hindered his work in the world of fashion, according to what he reveals in an interview



Kendall Jenner revealed in an interview on the channel of and! that the beginning of his career in the fashion world was not easy at all.

To be a hindrance would have been her fame, already stratospheric before the debut on the catwalks. In fact, we remember that what is now one of the most requested supermodels in the world became famous well before entering the world of fashion. His gateway to showbiz was in fact the very popular reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians, focused on the life of his extended family. For those who don’t know yet (although it’s really hard not to know about it), Kendall Jenner is the daughter of Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner, sister of the equally famous Kylie and half-sister of the equally famous Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian. Kendall Jenner managed to break through as a model in 2014, at the age of 18 when she became the face of Estee Lauder. But first it seems to have been an ordeal, according to him … During the interview on the channel that hosted all the seasons of the famous reality show of which she was one of the protagonists, she recalled the difficulties encountered at the beginning of her career. Although she knows how much the world considers her a privileged one for the sole fact of belonging to a “blazon of gossip” of the caliber of that of the Kardashians, as she has repeatedly admitted, her effort to be able to break into fashion was really huge.

“I think anyone close to me, like friends or family, knows how hard I have worked and how much I continue to do so,” said Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner’s “apprenticeship”

Kendall Jenner formalizes her relationship with Devin Booker Thanks to her passion, perseverance and dedication to the job (as well as a question of genetics thanks to which she is a chapeau beauty), when she was little more than a teenager Kendall Jenner was able to sign a contract with Calvin Klein. Since then his path has been on the rise. But in any case, finally also a little downhill, in the sense that now for her the doors of fashion are all open. On the contrary: wide open, we should say. From Versace to Fendi, nowadays all the biggest Maisons want to work with her. Loading... Advertisements However, the memory of how hard and exhausting her search for work in the fashion world was at the beginning was not erased by the enormous fame that she finally managed to collect, even on the catwalks as well as on the small screen that already dominated big time. “I used to go to every single casting, racing everywhere not only in New York but also throughout Europe, trying to find work and take my own path,” admitted Kris Jenner’s daughter. So even for her there would have been a hard apprenticeship, although many find it hard to believe. Yet fame can have a downside, not helping to achieve your goals and sometimes, indeed, proving to be a real ballast that prevents you from living as you would like …

Kendall Jenner, today one of the most famous supermodels

Kendall Jenner stylist of herself for the Givenchy campaign Today, at the age of 25, Kendall Jenner is one of the most famous names among supermodels around the world. His career started in 2006, exploding in 2014 and being nothing short of crazy in recent years.

Yet she wants to say that initially many people did not want to work with her as the well-known face of the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians. “This thing made my job a little more difficult just because people probably didn’t want to hire me because I was on a reality show. I have worked hard in my own way to get to where I am now”, these are the words of Kendall Jenner, spoken with his head held high. With a very high head, indeed, also because that “where I am now” refers to a “not bad situation”: his career is skyrocketing as well as his heritage is skyrocketing. According to the Daily Mail, this is around $45 million. If the biggest fashion houses had immediately opened the doors, at this time then he could have bought them all, since trudging in the early years of his Curriculum Vitae the figures are still more zero than the Olympic circles.