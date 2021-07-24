Fast &Furious 10: Cardi B will return to the cast | cinema

Waiting to seein theatershas decided to reveal a detail about the tenth film in the saga.

Talking to Et online Diesel revealed that the character played by Cardi B in Fast 9 it will probably also have space in the sequel:

We are very excited about the evolution of the character [di Cardi B] and how it expands to the finish. He made it just in time. She landed in Fast 9 just in time.

Recall that in the ninth film the singer will play the role of Leysa, a character who shares a story with Dom, described by Cardi B herself as a “powerful” woman.

Fast & Furious 9 will arrive at the cinema in Italy on August 18 (with previews on August 3 and 4), here is the synopsis:

As fast as you are, you can’t be faster than your past. Loading... Advertisements 2021 is the time of Fast &Furious 9, the ninth chapter of the saga that has lasted for almost two decades, and which has grossed over 5 billion dollars worldwide. Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life out of the loop, with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking beyond their peaceful horizon. This time, a new threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. His team reunites again to stop a worldwide resonance plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance pilot they’ve ever encountered: Dom’s renegade brother Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad). Fast & Furious 9 sees the return to directing of Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the saga, when it became a global success. The action hurtles around the world, from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tblisi. Along the way, old friends will rise again, old enemies will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be put to the test like never before. Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang return to star in the film, alongside the Oscar-winning actresses® Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. The cast of Fast &Furious 9 also includes Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as the new franchise character Leysa, a woman linked to Dom’s past, and the king of Reggaeton, Ozuna, in a cameo role.

Fast &Furious 9 is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend and Samantha Vincent. Then it will be up to Fast & Furious 10 and finally ” Fast & Furious 11 “ will conclude the saga.