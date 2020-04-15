Fenty : Rihanna unveils a capsule collection leather vegan

If the wait for listen the new album of Rihanna never ends, the singer has unveiled a new capsule Fenty composed exclusively of pieces in fake leather. A collection already approved by Bella Hadid.

Make-up, lingerie, high fashion, music… Rihanna is on all fronts. While his audience eagerly awaits the release of his new album R9the singer barbadian has unveiled a new capsule Fenty made primarily of leather, the vegan.

Fenty, property of LVMH group, which presented shoes, skirts and pants in leather during its first collection in the spring of 2019, takes on the challenge of sustainability. In this line called “Freedom”, the hoodies, cargo pants, skirts, shirts oversized and corset dresses are designed in leather vegan. The inspiration of this capsule ? The exhibition The Small Business the fashion photographer Irving Penn, who sublimait small trades of the street, endangered, whom he admired.

During the fashion week autumn-winter 2020-2021 Paris, Bella Hadid, we had already given a taste of the collection by wearing a shirt faux leather XXL between two shows.

The entire piece is available on Fenty.com with prices ranging from 520 euros for a shirt to 590 € for a pair of pants.