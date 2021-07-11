FIFA 22 Coming October 1 – Debut Trailer & Pre-Orders

Games

EA showed the debut trailer for FIFA 22 and announced the release date – October 1. Along with this, pre-orders started. 

One of the features of the new item will be the HyperMotion technology, thanks to which the animations and behavior of the teammates will become even better – EA Canada simultaneously recorded them from 22 players at once, and then used machine learning to further improve the algorithms. 

The innovation will only be available on PS5, Xbox Series, and Google Stadia.

The cost of a football simulator for a new generation of consoles has grown – it is similar to Battlefield 2042. On PS4 and Xbox One, the game is sold for 4899 rubles and 60 dollars, while on PS5 and Xbox Series – for 5499 rubles and 70 dollars. On Steam – 3499 rubles

In addition, the Ultimate Edition is available for 7499 rubles (PlayStation) and $ 100 (Xbox), the owners of which will be able to start playing on September 27, will receive versions for both generations of consoles and many in-game bonuses. Price on Steam – 4499 rubles

