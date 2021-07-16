Sports

Fifa blocks the Spezia market for two years

The FIFA Disciplinary Commission has sanctioned Spezia Calcio for infringements related to the international transfer and membership of players under the age of 18.

Following an investigation carried out by the Fifa Department of Regulatory Enforcement, the Disciplinary Commission of the highest football body found that the spezzino club violated art. 19 of the FIFA Regulations on the status and transfer of players (RSTP) having brought several nigerian underage footballers to Italy using a system aimed at circumventing the aforementioned article of the RSTP in addition to national immigration rules.

Taking into account the admission of responsibility of Spezia Calcio for its serious regulatory violations, the FIFA Disciplinary Commission imposed a market blockade, nationally and internationally, for four sessions together with a fine of CHF 500,000 (about 450 thousand euros). Spezia Calcio, therefore, will not be able to register new players for the next four market registration periods established by the Italian Football Federation.

The FIFA Disciplinary Commission also imposed a market freeze, nationally and internationally, for four registration periods and a fine of CHF 4,000 against USD Lavagnese 1919 and Valdivara 5 Terre, since these two clubs played an active role in the aforementioned system.

The protection of minors is a fundamental objective of the regulatory framework governing the system for the transfer of footballers, and the effective application of these rules is essential to ensure the protection of the well-being of minors at all times.

The three football clubs were informed today of the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

