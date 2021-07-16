Filippo Rossi comments on the release of Silvia Romano with a photo of star Mia Khalifa

The Midnight Newspaper – Politics – The image was removed after the protests of some users – In the post a criticism of the right that showed “insensitivity” to the story of the cooperator

Viterbo – A long criticism of the “cloying politically correct” of the right of “exasperated sovereignism”, which shows “so much insensitivity towards a dramatic human story as is that of the young Silvia Romano”. And at the bottom a beautiful image, with the inscription “Welcome home” and a heart. Except that in the photo, instead of the Milanese co-worker freed on Sunday, Filippo Rossi on his Facebook profile made star Mia Khalifa appear.

Several users have disputed the choice of the founder of Caffeina, asking in the comments what was the meaning of the image of the Lebanese hard actress associated with a post on Silvia Romano and invoking its removal as a sign of “respect”.

Which Rossi did after a few minutes, without explaining the reason for the publication of the image and even if it was a resounding misunderstanding.

In the photo chosen by Rossi, Mia Khalifa is portrayed with a veil of the same color as the one worn by Silvia Romano on Sunday, when she returned to Italy.

“Just as we are experiencing on our skin the discomfort of being deprived of some freedoms – wrote the former mayoral candidate of Viterbo – such as the reassuring daily habits of coffee with friends or aperitif at the bar, not so essential for survival but still important for our psychic ecosystem … how do you show so much insensitivity?”

According to Rossi “ideologies, all ideologies, not only obscure the brain but also withers the heart. And without a brain and heart, where is humanity?”

May 12, 2020