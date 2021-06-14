Games

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster: Classics appear in a new collection

As has been rumored for some time, Square Enix is ​​working on a re-release of the old Final Fantasy parts. That has now been officially confirmed by Square Enix during the E3 press conference.

However, it is not “Final Fantasy Origins” as a remake, as the community would have liked. The new edition is simply called “Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster” and is rather unspectacular.

What is Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster?

“Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster” is, so to speak, a re-release of old FF parts. The classic offshoots “Final Fantasy 1” to “Final Fantasy 6” are included in this collection. The collection appears for Steam and mobile devices.

According to Square Enix, it’s the ultimate 2D pixel remaster. You can watch the reveal trailer for the pixel package right here:

 

