Final Fantasy XIV Authors Publish Endwalker Benchmark Trailer

Final Fantasy XIV developers from Square Enix have published a trailer for the Endwalker benchmark .

The application, with which players can find out how well their computer will handle the upcoming expansion, will be released tomorrow, July 11 at 10:00 Moscow time. In it, players will be able to create a character, including a man of the Viera race, who will be used in the benchmark cutscenes.

The release of Endwalker will take place on November 23 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC ( Steam ). Apart from the fact that the expansion will complete its current MMORPG storyline, players are also waiting for the profession of the Reaper, a town Old Sharlayan, location, and Labyrinthos Mare Lamentorum, tribe Loporrits, and more.

