Final Fantasy XVI Will Be Shown Next Time With Release Date

During the broadcast on Final Fantasy XIV, producer Naoki Yoshida shared some fresh details on Final Fantasy XVI, noting that development was going well.

The script for the main storyline is ready, and the recording of the English voice actors is nearing completion. However, Square Enix does not want to share details drop by drop, so next time fans will see a large-scale show of the project – most likely with the announcement of the exact release date.

Loading... Advertisements

The developers want to show the game simultaneously with the start of pre-orders. At the same time, if the team does not keep up, the game may even miss the Tokyo Game Show 2021 in September.

Final Fantasy XVI is announced for PlayStation 5 only.