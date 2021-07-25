finally declares itself, it is an irrepressible emotion -VIDEO

The singer and showgirl reaches after a long wait new goal, the emotion felt by Jennifer Lopez is irrepressible.

The American singer, showgirl, dancer and entrepreneur, Jennifer Lopez, as well as established on an international scale as the queen of pop, revealed through a video that appeared a few hours ago on her profile Instagram official the complete realization of his new musical project.

The multifaceted and wonderful fifty-one-year-old artist has long been the subject of the most disparate gossip over the last few weeks, due to the flashback almost twenty years after their first and infinitely acclaimed flirtation, with the famous actor Ben Affleck. Now, however, it would seem that the time has come to return, even if only for an instate, with your feet on the ground and unveil once and for all the news that all his fans were looking forward to.

Jennifer Lopez, finally the statement: It’s irrepressible emotion

“Un mensaje especial para mi“. That is: “a special message For me“. So he begins to affirm what he will follow in more detail through his words, this time live, in the video published yesterday evening, July 2, by the showgirl born in the Big Apple.

“I’m so excited“, admits Jennifer showing herself smiling in her irresistible beauty in front of what are currently hers 162 million of followers. Next Monday will finally be released the unreleased and video of his new song, “Change El Paso“, still unfortunately not available, even for the most faithful, in acoustic preview on the main platforms. Jennifer seems to want to bet everything on the most total surprise effect. In addition, this time, the mythical J.Lo. she will not be alone but will duet alongside the well-known Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Rauw Alejandro.

While his fans do nothing but exasperatedly count the minutes that separate them from that magical Monday 5 July, Jennifer can now also enjoy well-deserved relaxation. And of the equally due celebrations. Just in these last hours an infinity of pages dedicated to the dynamic queen of pop are covering the web with variations of its already summer and lovable cover.