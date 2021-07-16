Sports

Fiorentina between Nastasic and Milenkovic: plot and backstory on Milan and Juve | market

Posted on
A summer game with several surprises, that of the Florence. First the farewell of Iachini, then the appointment of Gattuso, then the abrupt divorce with the choice to rely on Italian. With a market that in the meantime is moving forward and has brought in purple the most expensive blow in history, namely Nico Gonzalez. In the coming weeks the team will still change a lot, especially in defense, where captain Pezzella and Milenkovic are expiring in 2022 and there may be an unexpected return.

CONTACTS FOR NASTASIC – Joe Barone and Daniele Pradè are in fact thinking of Matija Nastasic, which after just a year in Florence, in 2012, was sold to Manchester City as one of the most promising powerhouses in Europe. From there, however, injuries and perhaps excessive expectations slowed down the growth of the Serbian central, who ended up at Schalke 04. From the German club, after relegation to the Zweite Liga, now Nastasic can be released for a compensation of about 2/3 million euros and the viola have in fact blocked it.

MILENKOVIC AND THE BIG – To make his return to Fiorentina effective, however, a transfer is needed. And the main candidate to leave the club of president Commisso in recent months is Nikola Milenković, who shares with Matija agent, nationality and path in the youth of Partizan Belgrade, but compared to the former City is four years younger. Fali Ramadani, attorney of the two defenders, is talking to several Premier League clubs who asked for information on the class of ’97, while in Italy Juventus, Inter and Milan (who a few months ago had also thought of Nastasic) did not go beyond timid appreciations. Fiorentina waits for the right moment and the right fit, ready to change its defense: if there will be an exit, the Nastasic-bis is already ready.

