first at Universal Studios with their children, then alone in the Hamptons

There is an air of official presentations in the Affleck-Lopez house. The new couple has finally chosen to live their love story before everyone’s eyes, first with a family-sized trip, to Universal Studios Hollywood – where Jlo brought twins Emme and Max and Affleck their son Samuel – then with a romantic two-way outing in the Hamptons

The pop star Jennifer Lopez and the award-winning actor Ben Affleck they finally decided to live their love story in the sunlight. The couple was photographed, first last Friday, July 2 in a day of fun at the Universal Studios di Hollywood, in the company of his sons Emme, Max and Samuel, then the following Saturday in matchy-matchy outfits while walking in the Hamptons. the Bennifer they are to all intents and purposes the couple of the summer, for all the devotees who dreamed of their return after the relationship they had between 2002 and 2004.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the actor’s father talks about the couple Loading... Advertisements They went around the world the shots that last year Friday 2 July pinched Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in a day of fun at the Universal Studios di Hollywood, in the company of their children. While Lopez brought the twins with him Emme and Max (13), born from the marriage with Marc Anthony, Affleck showed up in the company of his son Samuel (9) born from the union with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Violet (15) and Seraphina (12), the actor’s other two daughters, were not present at the appointment. A meeting that of the new couple, which was not only appreciated for being the first real official release of the Bennifer, but for the meeting in family format, between the fun world of Jurassic Park and the extravagant Simpsons-themed adventures. In the photographs shared by the American magazine “People”, Jlo and Ben Affleck are immortalized in the company of their children while wearing cute raincoats to shelter from the splashes of water typical of the attractions of the Studios.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: the flashback and the kiss After the fun of Universal Studios Hollywood, the Bennifers have given themselves a relaxing break in the Hamptons. The couple was photographed by the paparazzi during a quiet walk embraced and in pendant outfits. Affleck and Lopez were portrayed in matching, beige-colored dresses, walking tight in a hug, more in love than ever, in the company of Jlo’s celebrated producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and her husband Dan Thomas. The couple seemed inseparable and even exchanged a sweet kiss during the walk. The Bennifers, who now seem more united and happy than ever, have already been engaged in the early 2000s. They began to meet and be pinched together in the now distant July of 2002, after meeting and falling in love on the set of the film “Gigli”. In November of that year, the two were officially engaged, only to postpone the wedding after September 2003. The couple did not marry and broke up permanently in early 2004.