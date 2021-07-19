flashback with her first husband Jonny Lee Miller ?

Heavenly nostalgia… Even a bit rogue, let’s face it. Angelina Jolie was seen leaving the house of theex-husband Jonny Lee Miller, the Sherlock Holmes of Elementary. Her first husband, by her side from 1996 to 1997. No. A year and a little more.

Angelina Jolie: Separating from Jonny was the dumbest thing I did.

However, in 2004, she said in an interview: “Separating from Jonny was the stupidest thing I’ve done in my life. “…

Angelina Jolie as she was seen entering and leaving the English actor’s New York home in Brooklyn. The raincoat, the Louis Vuitton bag were the same as those with whom they photographed it at the airport.

Why is Angelina in New York?

Pleasure trip with the full children. The actress gave herself a family birthday treep (she celebrated on the 46th on June 4th): all together in New York. With precisely, dinner at the home of the former… But alone, without children and not even bodyguards…

Bennifer Syndrome

Page Six who posted the exclusive photos show her with a bottle of wine in her hand, Peter Michael the very elite brand. Just like when we are invited to dinner by friends.

But in this summer when the Bennifers have found themselves and even Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez’s ex, has made himself alive again with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, everything we can suspect … Or dream…

Why are Angie’s photos special?

In those photos of Angelina Jolie in a mask entering and leaving Jonny Lee’s apartment, there is something more. It really is a return to the past. Back to the beautiful 90s. Heavenly nostalgia, in fact. Even a bit rogue…

“Jonny and I have never argued, we have never hurt each other. I really wanted to be his wife. I really wanted to commit myself to bringing our family forward.”, Angelina always said.

Perhaps they were, however, really too young. And she was still the dark princess of Hollywood, crazy and crazy like his interrupted girlfriend with whom she will then win the Oscar (in 2000, for, in fact, Interrupted girls).

Jonny and Angie: love too young

With Jonny they met on the set of Hackers. Angie is 20 years old. Jonny three more. She, the daughter of New Hollywood star Jon Voight and groupie Marcheline, christened by Jacqueline Bisset and Maximillian Schell.

He, the English son of a playwright and an actress. Worlds far away. But united by that film that, in 1995, anticipates a phenomenon that still breaks into our lives today. Not just virtual.

Angie and Jonny have the same post-punk hairstyle. She is brunette though, he platinum. They wear the same vintage vest. They look at each other and fall in love. Watch them in the clip below.

Angie’s Freudian love

He becomes famous with Trainspotting. For her it is a Freudian triumph. Jonny is called without H like that dad always loved / hated. He is identical to his brother James Haven. with whom as a child she made blood oaths. Legend has it that, the gift he gave to Jonny for the wedding, was a t-shirt dirty with his blood ….

They married on March 28, 1996. In September 1997 they separated. In 1999 they divorced.

Loves with others

But they remain friends, both married and single. You have tried again. With Billy Bob Thornton (2000-2003) and then with Brad Pitt (2014-2019). He, for 10 years., was married to Michelle Hicks, actress of Law and Order. Then, in 2018, divorce.

The morning after dinner with Angie, those three or so hours spent sipping Peter Michael and to find himself, Jonny was seen going to race in Central Park. Angie, after her birthday vacation, is back in Los Angeles.

But they will find themselves, social media and media 1.0 swear. This must be the summer of recycled loves, of the revenge of the former … Maybe they will also meet Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder …

