Flirty in Pink, Kendall Jenner Walks Imposingly on the Catwalk

Kendall is back on the catwalks after a not so easy year and without the possibility of doing public events of that style

After such a difficult year and not an easy one for those of us used to mass events, the beautiful model and businesswoman Kendall Jenner has had the opportunity to return to one of her favorite places in the world: the catwalk.

That’s right, thanks to Jacquemus, a French brand, the beautiful socialite has had the opportunity to practice her modeling data and share it with a small audience on a catwalk where the necessary sanitation measures were carried out.

In the entertainment piece shared by the model herself, we could see how she walked in a set of pink clothes with a few touches of red, as well as having a very interesting and playful front opening.

But the most impressive of all is not the clothes but the model, who actually walks as if she were floating on the floor moving her hips and of course falling in love with all those users who came to observe the beautiful piece of content.

There is no doubt that he has an excellent gift for floating while walking, making it seem very easy, something that is not really easy and that even the best models can assure you.

Of course, Kendall’s fans came to give him their respective likes and they have already achieved more than 2,400,001, an impressive number but that totally supports the beautiful videos that he shared with us and that are currently being enjoyed by so many people on the network.

In case you did not know, Kendall Jenner not only has modeling skills but also to be an excellent businesswoman, in fact, she has just launched her own drink brand originally from Mexico, one that her sister Kylie Jenner helped her promote right in her profile and in which by the way they also had a party to celebrate the launch.

It should also be remembered that regarding them they made many memes and comments where they considered that the young woman was trying to copy herself from Mexican culture, something that was considered very exaggerated because anyone could invest and launch their own t3quila.