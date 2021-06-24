Flirty Photo of Kim Kardashian Wears Only Shoes and Nothing Else!

The American model and businesswoman Kim Kardashian shared a photo where she appears wearing only one pair of boots, her charms were on the air!

In a photo that the businesswoman, socialite, model, and Instagram influencer shared a long time ago, the beautiful Kim Kardashian appears wearing only a pair of boots, with nothing else! The image immediately went viral.

For the beautiful celebrity of social networks, showing off her exquisite figure on magazine covers and even looks like the one she appeared in with this image has always been something of the most common, she does not feel sorry to show her body.

Like other celebrity personalities who are already used to appearing in photos posing in the most natural way, Kim Kardashian has done so on more than one occasion and far from being scared, her followers are always delighted to see her.

For the millions of followers of the businesswoman and owner of SKIMS, it is always surprising to see her show off in her content, this time it was part of a book launched by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, better known as Mert & Marcus.

A couple of photographers have collaborated together for years, both are known for photographing beautiful women, powerful as well as sophisticated, as is obviously the case with Kim Kardashian who appeared in the book they launched as mentioned by the businesswoman in her publication.

Mert & Marcus have had the opportunity to photograph important celebrities and businesswomen, right away we share some names:

Madonna

Jennifer Lopez

Gigi and Bella Hadid

Shakira

Rihanna

Scarlett Johansson

Adriana Lima

Paris Hilton

Taylor Swift

In this list is also the protagonist of this note, who on September 5, 2017, shared this photo on her official Instagram account, so that it would not be eliminated in her charms, she decided to place two black stars to avoid it.

The image is grayscale, surely you will understand it better as “black and white”, in it the model appears climbing a tree, wearing only black floor boots, her gaze is marked by the impeccable makeup that she wears. Market Stall.

The businesswoman’s hair also took an important place in the image because thanks to the way she wears it, it makes her beautiful face stand out, her pose reflects security and power, even though she is on top of a tree she managed to relax his face despite the possible fear that he surely had when he got on.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

Although it is more than evident that he is not wearing anything, thanks to the lights and shadows you cannot see more than his charms, although this time he decided to cover them a little with this slight edition that he did so that Instagram would not delete the photograph if it rose as it originally was.

In the image, she has a bent leg, so the shadow it causes covers part of her hips and also her crotch, avoiding showing more than necessary in it.

It is an honor to have been photographed by Mert & Marcus for their new book! 2 years in the Manufacturing! “wrote Kim Kardashian.

His publication has almost a million and a half like’s, surely if he had shared it recently, he would have at least five million red hearts, the amount that he tends to have in his most recent and flirtatious publications, mostly where he appears wearing bathing suits and is that today it has more than 230 million followers.

For this and many reasons, the still wife of Kanye West continues to be one of the favorite celebrities of Internet users, because she is not only a beautiful woman but also intrepid and daring who is not afraid to show off her whole person.