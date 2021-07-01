Flirty Princess, Ana Cheri Looks Like Leia From Star Wars!

Ana Cheri shared two flirty photos in which she looked like a warrior princess and from a movie, Princess Leia from Star Wars

Leia Organa is one of the most iconic princesses in television and movies, which is why Ana Cheri honored the Star Wars films with this interpretation.

Ana Cheri constantly pampers her followers in her social media content, which is why she has become a celebrity thanks to her publications.

These flirty photos she shared on her official Instagram account, they she appears with Leia’s flirty look when she was captured by Jabba, so she did not miss the opportunity to recreate this outfit.

The model and businesswoman are wearing a top and a skirt that reveals her shapely legs, the fabric falls in front of her figure and her legs are exposed to perfection, while her enormous charms stand out.

Someone who loves you, are you a Star Wars fan? “Wrote Ana Cheri.

It was on May 5, 2020, that he shared this photo, which by the way already has more than 214 thousand red hearts, Cheri did not miss the opportunity to take photos that are closest to the set of the film, because the place where it is is something desert.