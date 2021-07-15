FOCUS MN – Milan, who kaio Jorge is: fascinates for elegance and power. It is not a bomber, but it can become one

On Brazilian talents we must always go there with the feet of lead: they could be presented as phenomena and turn out to be only good footballers, or as guys in the norm who, however, explode as champions. Keeping this speech in mind, we proceed to the presentation of Kaio Jorge, a profile that, in the last few hours, has entered the names on pole for the Milan transfer market.





CAREER – Born in 2002 in the Pernambuco region, Kaio Jorge is a central toe of right foot movement, 182 cm tall by 65 kg. Owned by Santos, a club forge of many of the most famous Brazilian talents, he forged himself in the youth of Peixe until his debut in the First Team, which arrived on 30 September 2018 at the age of 16; after becoming, therefore, the youngest debutant in the history of Santos, Kaio Jorge increasingly tastes professionalism: 3 games in 2019, first double on March 3, 2020 in the Copa Libertadores and first goal in the league on October 30 following until the ownership in the final of the Libertadores lost against Pailmeiras last January. In total with Santos he collected 48 appearances and 9 goals.





TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS – Kaio Jorge is usually deployed from the central tip, but it cannot be defined as such in the strict sense. He is not a striker in the penalty area, on the contrary: his bomber instinct is quite reviewable, but the qualities and potential to become so remain high. For elegance and power, in fact, he is a player who can aim at a high level: he treats the ball with extreme sensitivity, focusing on the technique of a true Brazilian and on a speed – more physical than tip – which makes him very dangerous in open spaces; he has a dry and precise shot from afar, to be exploited especially when he leaves the center of the field to back off or to move on the outside. As anticipated, it sticks a bit in the finalization, exacerbated by the poor attitude – also very Brazilian – to the header.





WHERE HE WOULD PLAY FOR AC MILAN – Starting from the technical considerations mentioned above, therefore, it is easy to imagine that Kaio Jorge can best express himself more from half a point, that is, next to someone like Ibrahimovic and Giroud, rather than alone in a 4-2-3-1. Age, quality in dribbling, speed and shooting are, however, on his side: he is a talent who has recently made the leap into professionalism and is still to be discovered at the highest levels. But the qualities are evident and Milan would do well to point us as a third striker of perspective.