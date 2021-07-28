News

For Shawn Mendes it was difficult to manage the story with Camila Cabello at a distance












Spending so much time away from your loved one is hard for everyone, as it was for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

After passing three months under one roof during the quarantine, due to work commitments their story suddenly turned into a remote one: he in Los Angeles at complete his new album and she in London, for the filming of the film Cinderella.

Now luckily they were able to embrace again: “She has just returned, for the first time in a month and a half – said the singer to Capital BreakfastsIt was difficult… I think we had been away for at most three weeks before. So a month and a half… The last week and a half we were like, ‘We can do it, can we?‘”.

Shawn Mendes also talked about his hair, explaining that if lately brings them longer it’s because his girlfriend likes them: “At first it was a quarantine cut. And then all of a sudden I told myself I didn’t care. then Camila suggested I keep growing them and as much as your girlfriend says she likes your hair, you don’t change it“.

As it happens to everyone, there is that middle stage in hair growth that is not exactly flattering: “I was in that period for a couple of months and it was great because every day I walked around the neighborhood and there were paparazzi taking pictures of me – joked – I had to put on a band to get through that bad phase“.



ph: getty images











