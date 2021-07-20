for the summer bet on the helmet

With the arrival of summer and the new married life, Ariana Grande decided to change her look: she said goodbye to her long Rapunzel hair and decided to show off a short and trendy cut. It is not the first time, however, that the singer changes style: in the autumn will she return to her famous ponytail?

The pop star Ariana Grande has made the ponytail his style signature is very high: it is his favorite hairstyle that he has been showing off for years on the red carpet, at concerts and he wanted it even on his wedding day. Even for her, however, the time has come to change: it will be the arrival of summer, it will be the new married life, the fact is that Ariana Grande has amazed fans by posting on Instagram a video in which she shows off a new cut: she said goodbye to her very long hair and now the strands touch her shoulders.

Ariana Grande’s new cut

Loading... Advertisements

To greet the arrival of July Ariana Grande decided to cut her long rapunzel hair and show off a helmet behind with the tips up. The cut he chose is a lob, i.e. a long bob, one of the average trendy cuts for summer 2021: it is a longer and rounder helmet with a sixties retro touch. Then he showed the result on social networks, without adding anything in the caption: fans went wild in the comments showing that they really appreciate his bold choice.

Ariana Grande sports a short cut

Ariana Grande’s orange hat

In the video Ariana wears an orange hat access fur effect. To emphasize his particular choice he added the clip of the film To Wong Foo, thank you for everything! Julie Newmar quoting the scene in which one of the leading drag queens says: “I think tomorrow it’s a say-something hat day“. Certainly both Ariana Grande’s hat and her cut send a very clear message: this summer is time for great changes. However, even in 2018 the pop star had cut her long hair, and then returned to the famous ponytail: this time the bob is here to stay?