“Forbidden to use holy water to irrigate your garden,” native Americans freeze Meghan and Harry. The warning after the unexpected find

Not a trivial quarrel between neighbors: for the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the question becomes much more serious, indeed sacred. The two have in fact been accused of use holy water to irrigate the gardens of your $14.7 million mansion in California. This is reported on Sun, telling of a land that once belonged to the Chumash people, an ancient tribe of the area.

Tribe leader Eleanor Fishburn spoke out: “For us this water is pure water, holy water and ceremonial water. And as an indigenous population, it is sacred to us and the idea that the people of the area use the water from the springs for their homes is unacceptable”. Then he added: “I would like to meet them to explain to them our history and our culture”.

And it doesn’t end there. Only a month ago, and precisely on May 24, a few meters from the luxurious villa of the Dukes were found human remains probably belonging to the Chumash tribe. Law enforcement agencies have recruited a forensic anthropologist to start investigating the origins of the bones that have been found.