Former porn star Mia Khalifa unleashes criticism “dressed” by Madonna

He wanted to create a controversy and he succeeded. Photos on Instagram attract criticism

Judging by the short caption under the photo posted on Instagram, the former Lebanese pornstar Mia Khalifa – already known to the public for hard videos shot with the Islamic hijab, which had caused much discussion – aimed to spark controversy. He succeeded, but the result is not exactly what he had in mind.

” When a journalist newspaper mistakes Malala for Mia Khalifa “, wrote the 24-year-old ex diva of the hard on the social of the photographs, in reference to a photo published by the Arab and Pakistani press that had caused much discussion because, without great confirmation on the identity of the protagonist, someone had published a photo of a girl in jeans, jacket, and veil, identifying her as the Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

Whether or not she was the girl photographed in Oxford, online comments were not lacking and someone had come to wonder if in the photo there was the former Lebanese pornstar or rather the Nobel Peace Prize winner, disputing the choice of ” dressing at western “and not according to the traditional Pakistani custom.

In the wake of the controversy, Kalifa has posted on her social profile a photo that has sparked her comments: a “Santino” style photomontage in which she appears in the role of the Madonna. And if the “likes” have rained down by the millions, there are also those who dispute it. “Do you think you are funny?”, Writes one user, while others add to the dose: “It is not nice to make fun of what others believe”.