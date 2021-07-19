Fortnite: a leak would announce the arrival of a virtual concert by Ariana Grande

Fortnite you know, is no stranger to particular events or crossovers with various universes such as the DC Comics. It has not been exempt even by many leak on future developments or updates concerning him. And it is precisely one that has just appeared that we are going to talk about today. In the Fortnite subreddit, a post recently emerged from a user claiming knowledge of a list of upcoming additions for the battle royale. The most notable is the claim that Ariana Grande will hold an in-game virtual concert in the future, leaving it said that “it will come soon”. To give foundation to this leak is the fact that the same singer-songwriter has previously collaborated with Square Enix on Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius to appear in the game itself.

In addition, Grande has previously talked about his love for Sackboy: A Big Adventure of 2020, calling it exceptional, also praising games such as Mario Kart and Mario Party. Even the alleged Ariana Grande concert would not be the first for Fortnite. In fact Epic Games has previously collaborated with the rap star Travis Scott last year to produce a special virtual concert, dragging a record 12.3 million players to the special event. We remind you that it is still a leak and not official information, so take it with pliers. In conclusion, we just have to wait for new developments from the developers or the singer herself to reveal whether these assumptions are true or false. In any case, as soon as you know, you will be updated in no time at all.

source: GamesRadar+