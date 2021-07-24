Fortnite and the new concert: will there be Ariana Grande?

Fortnite – the video game signed by Epic Games and an authentic world phenomenon – is preparing for the new concert. A highly anticipated event, capable not only of attracting fans. Around it a very high expectation is generated. After all, how can we forget the resounding success collected with the performance of Travis Scott? Fortnite does not stop focusing on exclusive content, in short, not only those of the video game, with its updates even with skins. Epic Games has shown attention and sensitivity across the board by focusing on collaborations and partnerships that are nothing short of exclusive. And that’s why in relation to the next concert event you are chasing rumors and rumors seamlessly, particularly in the United States.

Fornite and the star Ariana Grande

The island of Fortnite is preparing to open up, or rather to host another great international star of the musical world. Will it be Ariana Grande? Leaks and clues lead to this conclusion, although for now there have been no denials or official confirmations. It is even rumored that there have already been official rehearsals of the virtual concert. An aspect that could make the announcement of the concert itself really imminent. Ariana Grande is now an icon. He has won two Grammy Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards and one Brit Award. Born in 1993 during her musical career, she has released six studio albums, five of which have reached the top of the famous Billboard 200. Also on U.S. soil, he amassed 19 top 10 hits, and six of them reached #1. In recent months – on the occasion of a leak related to new skins and creative mode 2.0 for the successful battle royale – the partnership with Ariana Grande had already been hypothesized. There were those who had gone so far as to imagine the launch of a skin depicting the singer, just as happened with Travis Scott and Marshmello.