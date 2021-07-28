Fortnite: Ariana Grande, Naruto and Stranger Things in the epic games game?

Who will win the European Championships? Play on Sky Euro Bracket

The crossovers of Fortnite represent one of the elements that helped make the game one of the most popular in the world. For gamers passionate about the signed title Epic Games big news is coming regarding Ariana Grande, Naruto and Stranger Things.

According to the leaks of the dataminer ShiinaBR, the pop star Ariana Grande should perform on the Fortnite stage in a mega concert destined to make history. The event should broadly follow what has already happened in the past with artists such as Marshmello and Travis Scott. Given the great popularity of Ariana Grande, Epic Games plans to record crazy numbers both among in-game participants and on various live streaming sites such as Youtube and Twitch.

Among the surprises in the program there is also the crossover with Naruto. Epic Games would have already entered into a negotiation with the shueisha publishing house to have permission to insert the character of Naruto, the protagonist of the homonymous manga and anime, into the game. Naruto would be the reward for Season 8 Battle Pass holders.

The news, however, does not end here and also concerns the world of television series. An epic crossover is coming with Stranger Things, a well-known TV series by Netflics. For Stranger Things there should be a crossover in Season 8 and also a complete revolution of the themed map for Fortnite Chapter 3.

Epic Games also seems intent on continuing with the DC Comics and Justice League crossovers, introducing new superheroes into the game, along with some members of the Suicide Squad available as soon as possible in battle royale mode.





