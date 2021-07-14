Fortnite Creators Unveil LeBron James Outfit

Developers from Epic Games presented the equipment to LeBron James, which will appear in-game store Fortnite on 15 July at 03:00 GMT.

Players will find two outfits at once, including a suit from the movie “Space Jam: The Next Generation” with the style of “LeBron Taco” and decoration on the back “Best Backpack”. All three styles will receive matching Nike LeBron 19 sneakers.

Also, players will receive a decoration on their back “King’s Backpack”, and the already available “Outfit of King James” set includes the “Lion” pickaxe, “Wings of Victory” hang glider, and the “Silencer” gesture.

All the aforementioned outfits and decorations on the back can be purchased as part of the King James Bundle, along with the One Warrior on the Field loading screen.