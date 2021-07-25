News

Fortnite x Metroid and Concerts by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande in epic games plans – Multiplayer.it

The process between Epic Games and Apple on Fortnite continues to bring very interesting revelations, including some plans that the company had drawn up for content and special events in his battle royale game, including a crossover with Metroid and concerts of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande within the shared online world.

a document of June 2020, published within the various papers related to the trial, referred to the bounty hunter season now concluded and indicates that in the initial projects the inclusion of Samus Aran from Metroid as a special character, who should have joined Master Chief and Kratos, who were instead included in Fortnite.

Apparently, the agreements with Nintendo did not go the right way and Samus Aran did not re-enter the event, but this does not exclude that a Partnership of the genre, also considering how the protagonist of Metroid could easily find space in the varied cast of the epic games game, which recently also hosted Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn.

Aloy, in contrast to Samus Aran, has joined Fortnite

There were also other characters initially planned, coming from outside the videogame field: in the document appear Naruto Uzumaki, Katniss Everdeen of Hunger Games, the Bride of Kill Bill, Snake Plissken from Escape from New York and John McClane of Die Hard, none of these, however, was then included in the game.

Big events were also planned for Fortnite’s hangout mode, with some Concerts really big caliber that should have been held in the virtual space of the game: Epic Games was thinking of a concert by Ariana Grande in October last year and Lady Gaga in December, after another concert by J Balvin. In the end only the latter was realized in the Halloween event, while the plans for Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande were evidently shelved.

However, all this shows how Epic Games intended to further develop the Fortnite environment in the sense of that “metaverse” that Tim Sweeney talks about more and more often recently, such as shared virtual environment among users with social and entertainment features varied.


