Free Britney, Mariah Carey, Katy Perry, Paris Hilton launch a fund to free the singer

According to rumors, miley cyrus and Paris Hilton would also support the collection. Britney Spears is trying to get rid of the legal protection, which has now lasted for 13 years, that the judge has entrusted to her father

To support Britney Spears in her battle to free herself from the legal protection, which the judge has entrusted to the artist’s father, there is an army of stars and colleagues of the singer. Mariah Carey, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Paris Hilton are ready to launch a fund with the aim of helping the queen of pop. In 2008, after a psychological breakdown, the judge granted the artist’s parent control of his daughter’s affairs, her estate and her person. For years Britney Spears has been trying to regain her autonomy, but a few days ago the Los Angeles court did not accept the request to remove the bond to her father Jamie. Last week the star explained: “I have a spiral, but they don’t allow me to take it off. I want to get married and have a baby.”

Britney Spears, court rejects request to release from father guardianship Loading... Advertisements Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and even Christina Aguilera and possibly ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, are moving to support the singer. An unspecified source, quoted by The Mirror, said that “Britney has many famous friends who can’t wait to help her” and then again “they even offered to create a legal fund for her”. The idea of the fund came after the manager of the queen of pop announced his resignation. Rudolph has led Spears’ career for the past 25 years and helped get her her first record deal. The announcement of her resignation was made two weeks after the singer’s claims to a Los Angeles judge that she was forced to perform against her will.

Britney Spears called 911 on the eve of the hearing In the letter sent to Jamie, Britney’s father, Rudolph wrote that “it’s been more than two and a half years since Britney and I last spoke, when she informed me that she wanted to take a break from permanent work.” “Today I realized – he added – that he had expressed his intention to officially retire. As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.” Meanwhile, the star’s mother allegedly claimed to have “mixed feelings” about her father’s legal protection of her daughter.