From Angelina Jolie to Jennifer Lopez, it’s the summer of flashbacks (or heated soups?)

Some call them «flashbacks». Other, in a dismissive tone, ‘heated soups». The fact is that in recent months, many characters of the show have come closer to old partners. Which seemed shelved, closed forever in the oblivion, and instead they suddenly return to the news, triggering gossip: from Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, but not only.

The actress, divorced for five years with Brad Pitt has been seen enter the house of the first husband, in New York, with a bottle of wine squeezed in your hands. Whether the passion between the two has been rekindled or has only been a meeting in friendship it’s too early to tell. For sure there is more than one simple understanding between J.Lo and the Hollywood actor, betrothed in 2004 and paparazzi recently several times together.

By the way, the same pop star has blown up in recent months another marriage already planned, the one with her last boyfriend Rodriguez, Alex. According to the latest rumors, he too would have found comfort in his ex-wife, Cynthia Curtis, mother of her daughters: training together was immortalized with a selfie, but then they would stop to talk outside the gym.

In short, in a period of uncertainty, in equilibrium between the fear of a new pandemic wave and the physiological desire to return to normal life, in love is boom of ‘second chances’. On social media, fans are divided: there are those who are exalted by the sentimental reunions and those who are convinced that getting back together does not bring nothing good. The secret – perhaps – is to start again, without remaining tied to the previous report.

The same protagonists, in short, but within a new chapter.

