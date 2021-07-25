From Jenner to Ugur Sahin, the precious discoveries that changed history and saved humanity

A first form of vaccination is witnessed in 590 .C. in China, but the father of modern vaccines is Edward Jenner, who 225 years ago invented the vaccine against smallpox, a highly deadly infectious disease that often brought blindness or other serious consequences in those who survived. Jenner observed that the milking machines…

A first form of vaccination is witnessed in 590 .C. in China, but the father of modern vaccines is Edward Jenner, who 225 years ago invented the vaccine against smallpox, a highly deadly infectious disease that often brought blindness or other serious consequences in those who survived. Jenner observed that cow milkers – hence the name ‘vaccine’ – affected by bovine smallpox rarely contracted the human, much more lethal, one. So he extracted the serum from the pustules of an infected milking machine and injected it to his own son. Six weeks later he infected him with the human virus and the child did not get sick. In the ‘900 Jonas Salk and Albert Sabin made vaccines against polio. The American Maurice Hilleman invented numerous vaccines, some of which are still administered: measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B, chickenpox and others. Thanks to vaccines, smallpox was eradicated in 1980 and in 2020 the WHO declared Africa polio-free.

The latest among the vaccines is the one against Covid-19, made by Ugur Sahin, doctor and immunologist. The pharmaceutical company Biontech, was the first to commit itself to research on the anti-Covid vaccine and has created together with Pfizer the vaccine whose 95% effectiveness in the prevention of the disease is now proven. The vaccines of the future? It is likely that they will be based on RNA, like those against Covid. In addition, the use of vaccines in therapeutic form is hypothesized, not only for preventive purposes. The one for cancer is perhaps the most awaited vaccine: already now both the vaccine against Hbv and Hpv prevent liver tumors and associated HPV.