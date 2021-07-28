From Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: the couples who are back together

published in the past few hours on Instagram confirming the flashback with Ben Affleck is only the latest – in order of time – of a series of reconciliations of famous couples that make the public talk and dream.

Let’s start from our beautiful country: one of the most talked about couples in recent years was the one composed of Belén Rodríguez and Stefano De Martino. The two had met in 2012 during the evening of “Friends”, while he was engaged to Emma Marrone; a stroke of lightning, as Belén herself said during an episode of the talent show, then crowned by the wedding and the arrival of the little one Santiago. Then, in 2015, the announcement of the breakup and divorce, until 2019, when they surprisingly returned together, also as a television couple; a flashback, however, lasted just a year, with the roads of the two that have now taken very different directions.

Story not with a happy ending also for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, even if the assumptions suggested the opposite: engaged since 2009, after a series of short tug-of-war they had decided to marry in 2018, but leaving definitively in January 2020 for “irreconcilable differences”.

It went better to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, who managed to overcome several crises within their couple, born in 2016 and immediately turbulent. The model, months later, said: “We didn’t speak for about a year, we weren’t friends, it was all pretty embarrassing.”

In 2018, however, Justin realized that he missed his ex and now the two are back together, also making hope for a happy news with one of the last posts published on instagram.

Happier than ever even Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: the two seem to have secretly become husband and wife in recent months, immediately after the birth of their firstborn Daisy. But even in their love story there was a sad page; in 2017, in fact, they had released a statement in which they announced the separation to take some loving and respectful space.

Loading... Advertisements

In October they will celebrate nine years of marriage, although they have been a couple since 2007, yet even Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have faced small crises in the spotlight, the last recently overcome with a couple therapy to save a relationship a bit monotonous and worn out by time.

And now the flashback between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck it would seem to have all the prerequisites to make us dream throughout the summer, making us go back a little in time as if these years have never passed.

Photo: Instagram