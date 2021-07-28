According to rumors the singer would be creating her own line of beauty

Cardi B, pseudonym of Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar born in 1992 she is now a famous American rapper: the girl achieved success in 2017 with her first single Bodak Yellow which ranked first on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In 2018 Cardi B released her first album that won the Grammy Award for best rap record: from there the singer has made several successful collaborations such as the single Girls like You inisieme ai Maroon 5 or the catchphrase Taki Taki of DJ Snake. His last single, entitled Up, released in 20021 quickly reached the top of the US charts.

However, the rapper seems to be interested in broadening her horizons: these days according to the gossip site TMZ, Cardi B has decided to embark on a new adventure in the beauty sector, creating your own line of beauty products and cosmetics. In fact, the rapper’s company, Washpoppin Inc, has just filed legal documents to block rights to the sentence “Bardi Beauty” that the singer would perhaps like to write about a ton of different products..

According to the documents discovered, Cardi B is aiming to sell a lot of beauty-glam products including cosmetics, perfumes, hair, skin, nail care products… The documents in question would also have already been signed by the singer under her real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar… It is in fact strange to think that the young woman has not decided before following this new path, in the footsteps of the Kardashian sisters…

Cardi B instagram: from rapper singer to beauty entrepreneur

In fact Cardi B, in the past, has already collaborated with several companies also in the beauty sector: however, the rapper, apart from in the case of special collections or single glamorous products, had never decided to create her own personal line. The direct interested for the moment has not confirmed these rumors but, according to TMZ, cardi B’s beauty line is increasingly a reality!