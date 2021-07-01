Celebrity

From the Bed Ana Cheri Shows Her Curves in a Flirty Top

Ana Cheri surprises her followers again thanks to her photo in which she is shown with a most striking outfit, showing off her charms on the sheets

The model, businesswoman, and celebrity American Ana Cheri conquered his follower’s thanks to a photo flirtatious in which it appears on his bed wearing tiny clothes, revealing her charms.

This photo was shared on Instagram a few months ago, on August 9, 2020, when we were still in a pandemic, which apparently we are still in it.

For this flirtatious social media star, showing off her figure is no problem, practically any garment that Ana Cheri uses will be able to show her off perfectly.

These garments are made of cotton, so when they were stretched they ended up being a bit transparent, noting that she had nothing on, only those garments.

The enormous charms of the model were a little visible to her followers who gave her more than 230 thousand red hearts and more than two thousand comments.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

Good vibes Sunday morning, have a nice day, “said Ana Cheri.

For Ana Cheri, her followers are the most important thing she has in her social networks, they themselves give her love and this is reciprocal, therefore she constantly consents to her followers in her publications and often sends them greetings.

