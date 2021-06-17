Games

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Preorder Now – Preorder Guide

© Nintendo

As part of the Nintendo Direct, which was streamed during E3 2021, Nintendo has announced a remade of the retro console Game & Watch – in The Legend of Zelda Edition.

The hardware can now be pre-ordered from some retailers. The console costs € 69.99 and will be released on November 12, 2021. You can find the first shops here. Only the handheld console is included:

What is the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda?

The “Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda” is a new handheld console from Nintendo that is based on the classic Game & Watch and uses permanently installed games. This means that if you buy them, you can play several retro games on the go that are on the device.

This version contains the very first Zelda parts:

  • “The Legend of Zelda”
  • “Zelda II: The Adventure of Link”
  • “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening”
  • “Vermin” (link version)
  • Game time clock plus game time timer

In addition to the Zelda titles, there is also the classic “Vermin” in a modified version: you are also playing Link here. In addition, a digital clock and a timer were installed, both of which are based on The Legend of Zelda. The Mario equivalent of the Game & Watch found here.

 

