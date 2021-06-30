Gears 5 Free PC Game Download Full Version

Gears 5 is the fifth installment (apart from the prequel titled Gears of War: Judgment) in the successful Gears of War series. Behind the development of this production is the studio The Coalition, which from the fourth part is in charge of this series (previously it was managed by Epic Games). PC Gears 5 free download.

Gears 5 Plot

Gears 5 takes place after the events featured in the fourth part of the series. The main role was played by Kait Díaz, who, accompanied by Delmont Walker, goes on a long journey through the picturesque, but also full of dangerous corners of the planet Sera. The protagonist intends to discover more about the origin of Locust and discover the source of the nightmares that she suffers, in which she believes there is a message. One of the main axes of the feature is also launching the Hammer of Dawn, that is, a powerful energy weapon that attacks from orbit.

Gears 5 Mechanics

In Gears 5, we look at the action from a third-person perspective (TPP). During the game, we visit a variety of locations, both desert and snowy. Once again, the main element of the game is the confrontations with the opponents (we are talking about both serial opponents and powerful bosses), which we eliminate using a wide arsenal of weapons and gadgets; In addition to being an icon of the Lancer series, which is a hybrid of a machine gun and a chainsaw, we can use, among others, shotguns, grenade launchers, and sniper rifles. During skirmishes, just as important as skillful juggling with the available weapons is the use of a shield system: our health regenerates automatically when enemies do not hit us.

For the first time, it was decided to increase the role of the levitating bot Jack, accompanying the team. As we acquire more components, we can improve their abilities, such as creating a mobile barrier against projectiles or destroying enemies with electrical charges.

To diversify the gameplay a bit, the creators were also tempted to put open stages in the game, after which we move on special sleds equipped with a sail. By visiting smaller locations located in these stages, we go on main story missions and additional missions that allow you to unlock Jack’s special abilities.

Title: Gears 5

Genre: Action / TPS

Languages: ENG / ES / RUS / FR / MULTi

Gears 5 minimum requirements:

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 10 64-bit

Micro Processor : AMD FX-6000 series | Intel i3 Skylake

Memory : 8 GB RAM

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon R9 280 | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 (Windows 10) | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (Windows 7)

DirectX : Version 12

Hard Drive Space: 80 GB

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Gears 5 recommended requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Micro Processor : AMD Ryzen 3 | Intel i5 Skylake

Memory : 8 GB RAM

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 570 | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (Windows 10) | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660ti (Windows 7)

DirectX : Version 12

Hard Drive Space: 80 GB

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

